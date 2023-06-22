EWG Elevate Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) by 16,816.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,108 shares during the quarter. iShares Asia 50 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. EWG Elevate Inc. owned about 0.32% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,676,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,851,000 after purchasing an additional 185,312 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,829.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 85,785 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period.

iShares Asia 50 ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,338. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.50. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $67.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

