EWG Elevate Inc. Buys New Shares in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADMA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,975,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,532,000 after acquiring an additional 384,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,899,000 after buying an additional 6,459,197 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,290,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,576,000 after buying an additional 250,455 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 21.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,703,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,150,000 after buying an additional 1,541,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,940,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,927,000 after buying an additional 1,940,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics stock remained flat at $3.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 157,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,551. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 7.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.97 million, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 0.90.

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $56.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADMA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. TheStreet raised ADMA Biologics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

