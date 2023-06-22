EWG Elevate Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

EWG Elevate Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000.

NASDAQ FTSM remained flat at $59.61 during trading hours on Thursday. 118,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,398. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $59.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

