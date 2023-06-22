EWG Elevate Inc. Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 452.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,945 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHG stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.32. 272,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,769. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $75.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

