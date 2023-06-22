EWG Elevate Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 126,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,774,000. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up about 5.0% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.27. 67,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,295. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.22. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $110.38.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

