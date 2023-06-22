EWG Elevate Inc. Takes $218,000 Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 117,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:EZU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.20. 1,758,480 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

