Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 14,901 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $7,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.08.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of VICI stock opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $35.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

