Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 109,616 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1,297.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,616 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 24,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in Southern by 6.6% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 13,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $945,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 23,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,741,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,741,580.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southern Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Shares of SO opened at $71.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.61. The company has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. Southern’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.32%.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

