Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 56,654 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 277.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 56,654 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in NIKE by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,486,000 after buying an additional 90,918 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $109.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $169.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.15. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.