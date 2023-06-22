Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $170.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

