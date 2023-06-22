Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,046 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $14,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948,708 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,694,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,561 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after buying an additional 18,518,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,901,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,477,000 after buying an additional 149,251 shares in the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average is $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

