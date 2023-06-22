Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,398 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $19,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,284,278,000 after buying an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,322,000 after buying an additional 395,419 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,097,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,148,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,777,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nordson by 435.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,295 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on NDSN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $236.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.72 and its 200 day moving average is $226.87. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $251.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $650.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.18%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

