Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $12.94 Million Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 228,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 63,600 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $12,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,124,000 after purchasing an additional 48,913 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,796,000 after acquiring an additional 20,375 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,317,785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $172,142,000 after acquiring an additional 550,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,219,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $163,726,000 after acquiring an additional 62,156 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,712,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $127,161,000 after acquiring an additional 135,935 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $2,475,781.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical stock opened at $57.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.47. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $80.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GMED. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

