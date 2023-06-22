Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $15.14 Million Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 288,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,636 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $15,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,178,191.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TRMB stock opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.35. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.43 and a 52-week high of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $915.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

TRMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

