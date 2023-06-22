Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $47.29 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,691 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,990 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.3% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $47,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $115.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $128.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.13.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

