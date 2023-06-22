Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $8.91 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in American Express by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in American Express by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Down 0.9 %

American Express stock opened at $167.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.34. The company has a market cap of $124.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

