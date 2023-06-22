Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $13.92 Million in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 609,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,919,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.11% of Symbotic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in Symbotic by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $805,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Symbotic by 670.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 155,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Symbotic from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.73.

Symbotic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYM opened at $45.79 on Thursday. Symbotic Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of -130.83 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.22.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The firm had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,036,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,689.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Rollin L. Ford bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.70 per share, with a total value of $197,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 30,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,036,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,689.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,895 shares of company stock worth $1,595,551 in the last three months. 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Symbotic Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

