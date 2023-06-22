Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies accounts for 0.6% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Zebra Technologies worth $23,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,159.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 14,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.14.

ZBRA opened at $270.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $365.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $277.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.31.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

