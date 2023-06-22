Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,838 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,689 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $18,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,680,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $103.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.60. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $125.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.32.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

