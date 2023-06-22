Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 11,172 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,172 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 5.7 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $112.11 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The firm has a market cap of $180.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

