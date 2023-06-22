Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation makes up approximately 0.6% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Rockwell Automation worth $21,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,638,955. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $320.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $321.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $286.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.95.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

