FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY23 guidance to $14.75-15.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded down $23.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $399.62. The company had a trading volume of 160,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,016. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $360.06 and a 52 week high of $474.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $403.55 and its 200 day moving average is $412.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.03%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,878. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SpectralCast restated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.11.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

