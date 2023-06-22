FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) PT Raised to $380.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.00% from the stock’s current price.

FDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. SpectralCast restated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.30.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE FDS traded down $19.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $404.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,828. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $403.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.62. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $360.06 and a 12 month high of $474.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total value of $127,292.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total transaction of $127,292.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106 shares in the company, valued at $43,385.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,537 shares of company stock worth $5,165,878 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

