FantasyGold (FGC) Trading Down 7.5% This Week

FantasyGold (FGC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001168 BTC on exchanges. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $48.86 million and $3.83 million worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The official message board for FantasyGold is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FantasyGold is fantasygold.co.

FantasyGold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 139,659,829 in circulation. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

