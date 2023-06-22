Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Cuts Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lowered its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Equinix by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,756,000 after buying an additional 179,023 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,390,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Equinix by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 669,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,237,000 after buying an additional 136,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Equinix by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,144,000 after buying an additional 133,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus lifted their target price on Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.68.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $768.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $731.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $709.37. The firm has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a PE ratio of 86.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $792.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.47%.

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,846.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,084.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total value of $2,022,846.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,084.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

