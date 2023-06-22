Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,072 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.3% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,709,332,000 after buying an additional 190,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,151,931,000 after buying an additional 195,918 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,617,879,000 after buying an additional 513,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after buying an additional 4,909,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,385 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,008. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadcom Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.21.

AVGO opened at $847.66 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $921.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $349.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $711.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $633.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

