Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Purchases 1,055 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.62.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $65.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

