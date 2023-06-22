Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 110 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Nucor makes up 1.8% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $151.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.40.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 16.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.