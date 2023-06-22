Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 180 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,371,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VO opened at $215.61 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.43. The company has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.03 and a 200 day moving average of $210.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

