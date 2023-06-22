Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 700 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lessened its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

SWKS opened at $104.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.46 and a 200-day moving average of $105.88. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.79%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

