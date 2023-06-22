FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 2.46% of FARO Technologies worth $11,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FARO. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 29.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 100,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 22,791 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $39.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.86). FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $84.97 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,412 shares in the company, valued at $909,880.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Yuval Wasserman bought 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $49,546.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 135,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,670.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,880.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 37,255 shares of company stock valued at $457,203 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FARO. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on FARO Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

Featured Stories

