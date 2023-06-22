FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 462,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 2.46% of FARO Technologies worth $11,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,655,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 410,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,276,000 after acquiring an additional 166,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $4,165,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 341,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 106,998 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 19.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after purchasing an additional 102,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

FARO stock opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $298.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.31. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.17.

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.86). FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $84.97 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other FARO Technologies news, Director Alexander M. Davern acquired 8,000 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $90,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,412 shares in the company, valued at $243,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $90,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,412 shares in the company, valued at $243,240.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,880.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,255 shares of company stock worth $457,203 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

