Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.82

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.82 and last traded at $57.42, with a volume of 172957 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fastenal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.