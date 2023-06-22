F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.40

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

F&C Investment Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

LON:FCIT opened at GBX 866 ($11.08) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -915.79 and a beta of 0.66. F&C Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 782 ($10.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 992 ($12.69). The company has a current ratio of 43.72, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 895.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 917.

About F&C Investment Trust

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

