Fermata Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Fermata Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,744 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IVW opened at $69.11 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $71.81. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

