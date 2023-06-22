Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 12,549 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Fermata Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,549 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,315,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,264 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 5,124,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,043,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,159,000 after purchasing an additional 286,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,568,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,658 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TLT opened at $102.68 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $120.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

