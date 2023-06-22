Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 2,728 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fermata Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after acquiring an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA opened at $45.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $111.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

