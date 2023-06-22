Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 5,774 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fermata Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,774 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 10,769,881 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,583,000 after buying an additional 2,113,214 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,329.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,023,000 after buying an additional 682,340 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,450,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,855,000 after buying an additional 600,749 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $184.47 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $201.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.99 and its 200 day moving average is $180.45.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.