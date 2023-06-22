Fetch.ai (FET) Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $194.84 million and approximately $108.33 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000798 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00042745 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00030496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013938 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000933 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,220,899 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

