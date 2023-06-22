Financial Contrast: GN Store Nord A/S (GNNDY) versus The Competition

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) is one of 136 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical Devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare GN Store Nord A/S to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GN Store Nord A/S and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GN Store Nord A/S 0 3 6 0 2.67 GN Store Nord A/S Competitors 235 1007 1366 50 2.46

GN Store Nord A/S currently has a consensus price target of $236.50, suggesting a potential upside of 228.75%. As a group, “Medical Devices” companies have a potential upside of 51.54%. Given GN Store Nord A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GN Store Nord A/S is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

GN Store Nord A/S has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GN Store Nord A/S’s competitors have a beta of 0.60, indicating that their average share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GN Store Nord A/S and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GN Store Nord A/S $2.51 billion $279.38 million 30.74 GN Store Nord A/S Competitors $1.12 billion $119.47 million 132.80

GN Store Nord A/S has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. GN Store Nord A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares GN Store Nord A/S and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GN Store Nord A/S 3.88% 10.43% 2.44% GN Store Nord A/S Competitors -82.93% -43.50% -13.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.7% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.1% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GN Store Nord A/S beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products. It offers its products under the ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, BlueParrott, FalCom, and Audigy brands. GN Store Nord A/S was founded in 1869 and is based in Ballerup, Denmark.

