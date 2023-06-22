First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 117.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTCS. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4,004.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $74.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,381. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $79.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.71.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.