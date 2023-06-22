First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 17th

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2,293.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,322,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

