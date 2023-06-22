First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FIF stock opened at $14.31 on Thursday. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

Featured Stories

