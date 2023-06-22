First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FIF stock opened at $14.31 on Thursday. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.58.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
