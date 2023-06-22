First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE FMY opened at $11.33 on Thursday. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $11.41.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

