First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 568,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,013 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises about 2.5% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $25,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $46.46 on Thursday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $49.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.76. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

