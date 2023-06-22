Flow (FLOW) Market Capitalization Hits $576.63 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Flow has a total market cap of $576.63 million and approximately $174.69 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flow has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Flow

Flow’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,438,539,899 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official website is flow.com.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

