FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Viasat by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Viasat by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VSAT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

In other Viasat news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 1,579 shares of company stock worth $66,136 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.35. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $15.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.41 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $666.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.47 million. Viasat had a net margin of 40.92% and a return on equity of 35.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

