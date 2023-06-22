FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys 53,000 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 815.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the quarter. Albertsons Companies makes up approximately 1.4% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

ACI opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.57. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average of $20.73.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 68.28% and a net margin of 1.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 32,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $681,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.93.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

