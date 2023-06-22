FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 2,930.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 20.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

Baidu Price Performance

Baidu stock opened at $140.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.25 and its 200 day moving average is $133.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $160.88.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

