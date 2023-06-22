FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 3,150 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,000. ASML comprises 2.5% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,965,167,000 after purchasing an additional 809,708 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $307,620,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 612,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,683,000 after purchasing an additional 463,749 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 31,845.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 339,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASML. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.27.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $707.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $679.14 and its 200-day moving average is $646.69. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $747.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $279.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 79.79%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

